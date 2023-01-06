Jesse Marsch has admitted that he is loving working with Leeds United attacker Wilfried Gnonto and admires the confidence the player shows when he is on the pitch.

Leeds completed a last-minute deal to sign the attacker on deadline day after they failed to land their top targets in the last summer transfer window.

But the Italian youngster has impressed this season and has made an impact on the team whenever he has been on the pitch.

He scored in Leeds’ 2-2 draw at home against West Ham and Marsch admitted that he is enjoying working with Gnonto.

The Leeds boss loves the confidence with which the Italian plays and can combine that with the obvious quality he has as a player.

Marsch said in a press conference when asked about Gnonto: “He has a combination of confidence and belief and quality.

“He has been a lot of fun to work with. You see confidence in him.”

The Leeds boss also defended the changes he made that led to his side crashing out of the EFL Cup against Wolves in November.

And ahead of the FA Cup clash against Cardiff City this weekend, he conceded that a cup run can be great for the confidence of the team.

“We believe that a cup run can give us momentum.

“Against Wolves, it wasn’t that we were throwing in the towel, it was changes that we felt were best for that moment.”