Tottenham assistant manager Cristian Stellini believes that young midfielder Pape Matar Sarr is a player with many possibilities and has the ability to do almost anything.

Tottenham signed Sarr from Ligue 1 outfit Metz last summer, though they allowed the French club to keep him on loan for the season.

Now that Sarr is back at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he is yet to cement his place in Antonio Conte’s first-team and has notched up just 34 Premier League minutes for the London-based club.

Stellini though feels the need to have patience with the 20-year-old as he is still a youngster and is playing in England for the first time.

With the skills, he has got, the 47-year-old believes, Sarr has the ability to do everything and is a player with many possibilities.

“He’s a very young player”, Stellini said at a press conference.

“It’s the first time he came to England. He has one year experience in Ligue 1 in France.

“About his skill, he can do everything because he’s a great player with many possibilities.

“He’s a midfielder who can play in many positions.

“He’s a talented player.”

Sarr has attracted interest from clubs in Italy during this month’s transfer window, but Tottenham look unlikely to let him go.