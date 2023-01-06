Liverpool are looking at alternative targets for Jude Bellingham after Manchester City joined the race to sign the Borussia Dortmund midfielder, it has been claimed in Spain.

Bellingham has been Liverpool’s priority midfield target for a while and they have been working on a deal to sign him since last summer.

There were suggestions that his family preferred a move to Anfield despite interest from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Real Madrid have also been quietly confident of beating everyone to Bellingham’s signature, but Liverpool have continued to remain in the race.

But according to Madrid-based sports daily Marca, Liverpool’s confidence has been dented by the arrival of Manchester City into the race.

Pep Guardiola wants the England midfielder and Manchester City are prepared to match or better any financial offer for the player.

The reigning Premier League champions’ insertion into the race has forced Liverpool to consider their options.

It is claimed they are now considering alternative targets as they are aware that Liverpool could struggle to financially outmuscle Manchester City in any bidding war.

Real Madrid are still in the race and have been increasingly optimistic about signing Bellingham.

But even the European champions are not prepared to smash their wage structure to land the Dortmund midfielder next summer.