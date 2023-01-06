Liverpool are set to allow midfielder Leighton Clarkson to spend the rest of the season on loan at Aberdeen, according to the Scottish Express.

The 21-year-old midfielder joined the Dons on loan from Liverpool last summer and has had a fruitful spell in Scotland.

He is an important part of the Aberdeen squad and has made 16 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season.

Liverpool have the option to recall him early from his loan at Aberdeen in January as part of the agreement.

But it has been claimed that the Reds will keep Clarkson at Pittodrie for the rest of his loan spell until the end of the season.

They have been impressed with the development he has made while playing for Aberdeen in Scotland this season.

Liverpool are happy to see Clarkson getting regular game time under manager Jim Goodwin and with the progress he has made in the ongoing campaign.

The Reds see no reason to end the loan spell early and Clarkson is likely to stay at Aberdeen until the end of the season.