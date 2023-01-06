Brighton & Hove Albion CEO Paul Barber has insisted he has had no bid from Liverpool for midfielder Moises Caicedo and joked the Reds may not have his email address.

Liverpool are expected to start extensive surgery on their midfield options and are claimed to be big admirers of Brighton man Caicedo.

It has been claimed in some quarters that Liverpool have already seen a bid for Caicedo turned down, but Barber insists that is not the case.

He is clear that he has not heard from Liverpool, joking they might not know his email, and told CBS Sports: “I’m pleased to say we haven’t had any [offers]. Maybe they [Liverpool] haven’t got my email because I haven’t seen any.”

The Seagulls CEO is clear that Caicedo will be an expensive option for any club to seek to sign, with the demand for his signature shaping the price he could go for in the future.

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter previously joked £42m would only buy Caicedo’s boots and Barber said: “I’m not sure £42m will even include the boots now, maybe just the laces.

“But joking aside, every player’s value is ultimately determined by the market.

“Graham’s comments were part in jest but part serious because Moises has been an exceptional player for us.

“Since he came to the Premier League, he has developed all the time.

“He’s a young man with a great attitude, fantastic work ethic and a very nice human being off the pitch.

“So all those things contribute to the to the value of a footballer should it come to that moment to sell.”

Brighton could be tested with offers for Caicedo before the transfer window slams shut this month and it remains to be seen if Liverpool will make a bid, but the Seagulls have proven themselves tough negotiators when it comes to selling their stars.