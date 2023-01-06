MLS outfit Philadelphia Union are open to selling Leeds United target Kai Wagner, but there are no concrete offers for him so far, according to American journalist Tom Bogert.

Leeds are still in the market for a left-back despite signing Max Wober, who can play both centre-back and left-back, earlier this week.

The Whites have been considering several options on the table and a number of players are being looked at.

Wagner has been heavily linked with a move to Leeds and Jesse Marsch knows the player well.

But it has been claimed that Philadelphia Union are still waiting for concrete offers to land on their table, even though they are prepared to sell him.

There has been a lot of chatter about Wagner leaving the MLS outfit in the winter transfer window for a European club.

The German defender wants to move to play in one of Europe’s top five leagues and the Premier League would fit the bill.

However, the club have yet to receive any concrete bids on which they could decide on Wagner’s future.

For the moment, it seems the left-back is likely to continue with the MLS outfit beyond the end of the January window.