Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is not a priority target for Newcastle United due to his potential price, according to The Athletic.

Newcastle are in the market for a midfielder but Eddie Howe recently insisted that nothing is imminent at the moment.

Several players are being looked at and McTominay is a midfielder who retains admirers within the Newcastle recruitment team.

However, Manchester United are not considering letting the player go and he is also not pushing for a move at the moment.

And it has been claimed that the Scotland international is not high on the list of names Newcastle are looking at.

He will soon turn 26 and has more than two years left on his current contract with the Red Devils.

Newcastle are worried that Manchester United are likely to ask for big money for a player who could soon be at his peak.

The Magpies are unwilling to overpay for any player and they are sticking to their current plan at the moment.

McTominay has become a squad player this season at Manchester United but is yet to indicate that he is unhappy about the situation.