Rangers manager Michael Beale is delighted to receive the Manager of the Month Award for December and has credited his staff for helping him achieve it.

Beale took over at Rangers just before December started, while the World Cup break was still going on, and the Gers had won just once in three league matches.

With Beale at the helm, Rangers won all of their four Scottish Premiership matches in December to remain within a reasonable distance of leaders Celtic.

In recognition of Rangers’ form under him Beale has been awarded the Manager of the Month Award for December.

Beale beat his Celtic counterpart Ange Postecoglou to the award, with the Hoops also winning all of their four December games.

The Rangers boss revealed that he was pleased to be the recipient of the award and explained that he received it on behalf of all of his staff.

“I’m pleased to be receiving this award on behalf of the full management team”, Beale was quoted as saying by Rangers’ official Twitter page.

After the heroics of December, Beale guided his team to a 2-2 draw with Celtic to start the current month, with Rangers leading up until the 88th minute.