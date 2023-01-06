Roy Keane believes that Everton have a number of bad players on the books at Goodison Park and admits Frank Lampard has huge problems.

Lampard is under serious pressure at Everton amid worries the club are now destined for another relegation scrap in the Premier League this season.

They were thrashed 4-1 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion earlier this week and also appear to only have limited funds to spend to strengthen their squad in this month’s transfer window.

“They’ve got a lot of really bad players!” “I’m not sure they’re up to Premiership standard!” Roy Keane doesn’t mince his words when it comes to the Everton squad… 😳#ITVFootball pic.twitter.com/ZfGy9pYDSN — ITV Football (@itvfootball) January 6, 2023

Keane thinks Lampard has a tough job on his hands as the Everton squad is packed with players that may even not be good enough for the Premier League.

He said on ITV: “Huge issues on and off the pitch for Everton.

“They’ve got a lot of bad players, Everton. Really bad players.

“Whatever amount of money they’ve spent, results over the last year or two….”

And Keane added: “When I look at the group of players, some I’m not even sure are up to Premiership standard, never mind Everton.

“So huge problems for Frank.”

Lampard is keen to sign extra attacking options this month as Everton have struggled to pose a consistent goal threat in the ongoing campaign.

Everton recently saw Aston Villa turn down a loan approach for Danny Ings.