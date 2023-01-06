Southampton’s scouts are set to travel north to watch Celtic’s Japanese striker Daizen Maeda in action in the Scottish League Cup semi-final between the Bhoys and Kilmarnock, according to Football Scotland.

The Saints, who are struggling to keep their Premier League status intact at the end of the season, are expected to be active in the January transfer market as they look to bring in reinforcements to assist their bid for survival.

Attack is one area they have identified to be in need of strengthening and the Celtic striker is set to be looked at.

Maeda has been in good form for the Glasgow giants, making ten-goal contributions in 26 appearances for Ange Postecoglou’s team.

He also drew attention with his performances for Japan in the World Cup, scoring a lone goal in three appearances.

Maeda’s form has drawn the attention of the Premier League outfit, who are set to send scouts to Scotland to watch the player in action.

Southampton will run the rule over the Celtic man in a crunch Scottish League Cup semi-final.

Maeda has a long-term contract with Celtic that runs until the summer of 2026 and Postecoglou will be reluctant to lose him.