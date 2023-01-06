Tottenham Hotspur have decided to focus on getting just one star out of Sporting Lisbon this month, favouring Pedro Porro over Marcus Edwards, it has been claimed in Portugal.

Spurs have preferred Emerson Royal and Matt Doherty in the right wing-back role this season but manager Antonio Conte wants to make an addition in that area.

With Djed Spence speculated to move this month, Tottenham have landed upon Porro as a suitable addition to their right wing-back department.

Tottenham have interest in another one of Sporting Lisbon’s stars though in Edwards, who is a graduate from their own academy.

However, Sporting Lisbon are holding firm and have referred to the release clauses of both players in their negotiations with Tottenham.

As such, Tottenham have decided to give their chase of Edwards now and concentrate on Porro, according to Portuguese daily O Jogo.

The reason for choosing Porro is claimed to be the belief that the right wing-back need in Conte’s system is greater now than a winger.

Porro has a release clause of €45m and it remains to be seen if Tottenham pay that amount or are able to negotiate any lower to bring the Spanish star to London.