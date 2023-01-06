Tottenham Hotspur attacker Lucas Moura is set to exit the club to return to Brazil at the end of the season, according to Sky Sports News.

Spurs are expected to make signings during this month’s transfer window and an attacker is on the agenda in north London.

Antonio Conte still has Lucas on the books to call upon, but it is suggested he is on the path to leaving the club.

The attacker is set to return to Brazil at the end of the season, bringing an end his association with Tottenham.

He has played just 90 minutes of Premier League football for Tottenham this season, along with enjoying three outings in the Champions League.

With an eye towards his likely departure, Spurs are in the market to bring in another attacker this month.

The Premier League side dipped into the transfer market last January and brought in Dejan Kulusevski from Juventus to boost their attack.

Lucas last turned out for Spurs in the Premier League just before the World Cup break when brought on off the bench in his side’s 4-3 win over Leeds United.