Leicester City man James Maddison wants time to assess his options and Tottenham Hotspur are tipped to be ones to watch the chase for his signature, according to CBS Sports.

Maddison has been on Newcastle United’s radar since last summer when the club tried hard to snare him away from Leicester City.

The midfielder is still a target for Newcastle but the Magpies are circumspect about the costs of doing a deal in the winter window.

Leicester also do not want to sell one of their best players in the middle of the season and are keen to hold on to him.

And it has been claimed that the England international himself wants more time to assess all his options.

He was tempted by the interest from Newcastle last summer but there is a feeling if he waits there could be more than one suitor.

Newcastle remain keen but it has been suggested that Tottenham could also enter the race for Maddison.

Spurs are suggested to be ones to watch in the hunt for the England star.

Maddison is more likely to move in the summer as he will have more time to consider all the options on his table.