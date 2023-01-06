Sheffield Wednesday striker Michael Smith has revealed that the Owls have gone through clips and have identified the areas where they feel they can exploit Newcastle United.

The League One outfit are set to take on the Premier League giants in an FA Cup third-round tie on Saturday.

Having grown up a Newcastle United and Alan Shearer fan, taking on the Magpies is going to be an emotional occasion for Smith.

“They’re obviously the team I followed growing up. My whole family is black-and-white”, Smith said at a press conference while giving an insight into his association with Newcastle.

“It’s a bit of a fishbowl up there. The city is besotted with the club.

“The city in general love their number nines and people who score goals. [Shearer] was the one player who everyone wanted to be.”

On Saturday though, the 31-year-old, along with his team-mates will devise ways to get the better of the Premier League side.

The hope will be to get Hillsborough rocking and get the result that would ensure progress for the Owls, Smith insists.

“We’ve gone through clips and identified areas where we think we can expose them.

“We go in as underdogs but anything can happen in the FA Cup.

“Hopefully we can get Hillsborough rocking and get the win.”

Newcastle United have been in impressive form this season and are in the race to secure Champions League qualification at the end of the season.

Darren Moore’s side are also showing promise and currently occupy an automatic playoff position.