Aston Villa are pushing hard to try to sign Alex Moreno from Real Betis, despite seeing a first offer for the left-back rejected.

Unai Emery wants to take Moreno to Villa Park and have been in touch with Betis in recent weeks to get a deal done.

The Premier League side have failed with a first offer for Moreno, but according to Spanish outlet Al Final De La Palmera, they are pushing hard to reach an agreement.

Emery is keen for Villa to snap up Moreno as soon as possible and the club are now pushing hard to deliver the left-back to the Spanish boss.

Moreno had been in the process of discussing a new contract at Betis when Aston Villa appeared on the scene.

New deal talks have now been paused, as Betis negotiate his potential departure for England.

Moreno was wanted by Nottingham Forest in the summer and looked set to move to the City Ground before having a change of heart.

He could though now end up in the Premier League this season, with Aston Villa hoping to sign him soon.