Burnley want to sign defender Ameen Al-Dakhil, but the player will not push for a move away from Sint-Truiden this month, according to the Daily Express.

The Clarets are pushing to go straight back up to the Premier League this season and will back boss Vincent Kompany in the window.

Kompany has just let Kevin Long move to Birmingham City and now wants to bring in another defender to replace him in the squad.

He has turned to Sint-Truiden’s Al-Dakhil, a player he was keen on taking to Turf Moor in the summer, and Burnley are opening talks.

While Al-Dahkhil wants the move to Burnley and would relish the chance to play for Kompany, he is not willing to force his way out of Sint-Truiden.

The emphasis will be on Burnley putting a deal which is acceptable for Sint-Truiden on the table.

Al-Dakhil, 20, has made 16 appearances in the Belgian top flight for Sint-Truiden this season so far.

He has been capped by Belgium up to Under-21 level and will be hoping Burnley can take him to England before the end of the month.