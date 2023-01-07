Aston Villa are still far from meeting Real Betis’ asking price for Alex Moreno, it has been claimed in Spain.

Villa boss Unai Emery wants to land Moreno and the Premier League side are working overtime in order to agree a deal with Betis.

The Spanish side have already rejected one offer from Aston Villa for Moreno, but talks are continuing.

However, according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Aston Villa are still far from the €18m that Betis are demanding.

In the summer, Betis were prepared to let Moreno join Nottingham Forest on a deal for a fixed €10m, plus €4.2m in easy to achieve add-ons and €2m in more difficult to reach add-ons.

Aston Villa’s first offer was €10m plus €2m in add-ons.

Betis are demanding €18m and want more than they were prepared to accept from Nottingham Forest due to it being in the middle of the season.

The ball appears to be in Aston Villa’s court to put forward a proposal which works for Betis.