Leeds United are keen to sign forward Georginio Rutter, with Hoffenheim aware of the interest and the player open to the move to Elland Road.

Whites director of football Victor Orta is working to add to Jesse Marsch’s squad this month and has just completed the signing of Maximilian Wober from Red Bull Salzburg.

Orta has now turned his attention to the Bundesliga, zeroing in on Hoffenheim’s French attacker Rutter.

Leeds want Rutter in this month’s transfer window, according to Sky Deutschland, and Hoffenheim are aware of the interest of the Premier League club.

Any deal to take Rutter to England would need to be substantial, with a fee of between €30m and €40m mooted.

Crucially for Leeds, Rutter is claimed to be open to making the switch to Elland Road.

Rutter, 20, came through the youth ranks at Rennes and was signed by Hoffenheim in the 2021 winter transfer window.

He has played regularly for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga this season, clocking 15 appearances and finding the back of the net on two occasions.