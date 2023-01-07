Southampton manager Nathan Jones has pointed to the experience of new signing Mislav Orsic as something that the Saints need.

The south coast side beat off competition from a number of other sides to successfully conclude a deal to sign Orsic from Croatian outfit Dinamo Zagreb earlier this week.

He has now completed his switch to Southampton and is at Jones’ disposal in the battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Southampton have focused on signing younger players in recent windows, with Orsic at 30 bucking that trend.

Jones though believes that in addition to his quality, the experience Orsic has is something Southampton need.

“He will add a lot, pace and experience”, Jones said via the Daily Echo.

“He’s one of a few we hope, as our young players need time.

“We need a bit of experience in.”

Southampton had a break from their Premier League blues on Saturday afternoon when they beat Crystal Palace 2-1 at Selhurst Park to advance to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Saints are next in EFL Cup action, with Manchester City the visitors to St Mary’s on Wednesday night.