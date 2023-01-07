Sheffield United star George Baldock has hailed Jayden Bogle as a talented player and stressed that he welcomes healthy competition for the right-back spot.

Bogle joined Sheffield United in the summer of 2020 from Derby County and has been providing competition to Baldock for the right-back position.

The 22-year-old suffered a knee injury last season that kept him out of action for a significant portion of this season and Bogle made his fourth appearance of the campaign against Queens Park Rangers on Monday.

Baldock revealed that he has a great relationship with the youngster on the pitch and praised Bogle for being a brilliant player.

The 29-year-old also stated that Bogle, with his talent, can become whatever he wants to be in the future and emphasised that he enjoys healthy competition for the right-back position with him.

“You’ve got to have that healthy competition, haven’t you”, Baldock told the Star.

“You saw last year that we were both injured at times so it’s one of those situations.

“Jayden’s a good player, obviously.

“A very, very good player.

“He’s young and can be anything he wants to be.

“So can a lot of the young lads here.

“And you need that competition and youth on your side as well.

“Me and Jayden get on great off the pitch and there’ll be times we’re both on the pitch together, I’m sure.”

Bogle clocked the full 90 minutes for Sheffield United in their 2-0 win away at Millwall in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.