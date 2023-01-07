Hull City are pushing the boat out financially to edge ahead of Blackburn Rovers, QPR and Swansea City in the chase for Malcolm Ebiowei, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Crystal Palace are ready to let the highly rated winger head out on a loan deal for the second half of the season and there is a scramble for his signature.

Blackburn want Ebiowei at Ewood Park to help their promotion bid, while QPR and Swansea have also gone in with proposals for the wide-man.

Hull are desperate to loan Ebiowei though and they are prepared to hand a better wage offer to Crystal Palace to get the job done.

The Tigers are backing boss Liam Rosenior by pushing the boat out financially for Ebiowei and offering to pay his full salary during the loan.

And at the moment, Hull’s approach sees them leading the race for the Palace talent.

Hull sit in 16th spot in the Championship standings, but in a congested league, are only six points off the playoff places.

Rosenior wants Ebiowei and at present Hull’s offer is putting them ahead of Blackburn, QPR and Swansea.