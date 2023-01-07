Fixture: Tottenham Hotspur vs Portsmouth

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 12:30 UK time

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s FA Cup third round tie against Portsmouth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs returned to form with a bang earlier this week when they visited Crystal Palace and crushed the Eagles 4-0 in the Premier League.

Boss Antonio Conte will be aware that the FA Cup is a competition his side could hope to win this season and will be keen to avoid an upset against Portsmouth.

He hands Fraser Forster an outing in goal for Tottenham today, while Emerson Royal and Ryan Sessegnon are the wing-backs.

Central defence sees a three of Japhet Tanganga, Davinson Sanchez and Ben Davies all picked to face League One Pompey.

Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr line up in midfield, while Bryan Gil and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.

Conte has a host of options on the bench if changes are needed, including Cristian Romero and Matt Doherty.

Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Portsmouth

Forster, Royal, Tanganga, Sanchez, Davies, Sessegnon, Bissouma, Sarr, Bryan, Son, Kane

Substitutes: Lloris, Doherty, Spence, Romero, Lenglet, White, Hojbjerg, Skipp, Devine