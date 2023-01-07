Portsmouth sporting director Richard Hughes believes that a lot of clubs will be kicking themselves for not acting sooner after Pompey secured Ryley Towler from Bristol City.

Pompey announced on Friday that they had signed the 20-year-old defender on a three-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The League One side’s sporting director believes that Towler is someone with an amazing skillset and is of the view that a number of clubs will be kicking themselves for not having acted sooner.

Hughes further took time to express his delight at having managed to secure the services of the Towler.

“We’re delighted to get the deal over the line and sign a player with the profile of Ryley”, Hughes told his club’s official website.

“When it broke earlier in the day that we were interested in a deal, I’m sure there were a lot of clubs kicking themselves that they weren’t able to act sooner.

“Having someone with his skillset and ceiling to progress is great for this football club, so it’s great to have him on board.”

“He’s a left-footed centre-back with good mobility and athleticism, as well as a lovely range of passing.”

Hughes revealed that the 20-year-old is someone Portsmouth have been monitoring for some time and thought could be a useful addition with all the experience he has gathered on loan so far over the course of his career.

“Ryley is someone we’ve been watching and he’s had good experience out on loan, doing well at Grimsby and AFC Wimbledon.

“We think that this is a natural progression for him to continue his development and we believe the fans will enjoy watching that.”

Towler spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two side AFC Wimbledon, for whom he featured in 17 league games.