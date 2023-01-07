Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has revealed that even during his short stint at Newcastle United he knew straight away that Joe White was a youngster of real quality.

The League One side completed the signing of the 20-year-old on a loan deal until the end of the season on Friday.

Caldwell knows the player well having spent time with him in Newcastle United’s academy when he was appointed the interim manager of the club’s Under-23 team back in 2021.

The 40-year-old insists that he knew straight away that White had potential in him after he stood out with his dribbling skills and a wonderful left foot.

Now having gained first-team experience, Caldwell feels that White will be able to make a telling impact at League One level during the second half of the season.

“Joe is someone I got to know when I was at Newcastle United U23s for a short period of time,” Caldwell told his club’s official site.

“Straight away I noticed he was a player of real quality, he stood out and he has wonderful dribbling skills and a wonderful left foot.

“Since then he has been on loan at Hartlepool United and has gained important first-team experience.

“He’s now at an age and time in his career where he is really ready to impact a first team and he will be great competition for the midfield and attacking midfielders in the squad.”

Though White is yet to make his senior debut for Newcastle United, he has been on the bench for the Magpies’ first-team on a number of occasions.