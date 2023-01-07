Tottenham Hotspur target Ruslan Malinovskyi is rapidly closing in on a move to French giants Marseille.

Malinovskyi is keen to move on from Atalanta during this month’s transfer window and Tottenham are keen on him, but only on loan.

For the Italians, only a permanent sale will do and now Marseille are stepping in to pay around €14m to sign Malinovskyi.

He is quickly closing in on the switch and, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Malinovskyi is due in France either on Sunday or Monday.

Marseille will look to push the deal over the line and add the attacking midfielder to coach Igor Tudor’s squad.

It is claimed that Tudor is hugely keen to have the Ukrainian and has been pushing to get the deal done.

Malinovskyi, 29, has made 15 appearances in Serie A for Atalanta so far this season, finding the back of the net once.

He will join a side sitting in third place in the Ligue 1 table and next in action on Wednesday night against Troyes.