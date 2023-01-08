Bristol City and Birmingham City have suffered a blow in their respective pursuits of attacker Reda Khadra as the player would rather join Schalke, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Khadra is on loan at Sheffield United from Premier League side Brighton, but his spell at Bramall Lane is being brought to an end amid a lack of game time.

Both Bristol City and Birmingham want to keep the German within the Championship and are hoping to loan him.

Schalke though are now also keen on Khadra and he would prefer to head back home to Germany if they can reach an agreement with Brighton.

The Ruhr giants are rock bottom of the Bundesliga after 15 games played and desperately want reinforcements to fight against the drop into the second tier.

Khadra has been capped by Germany at Under-21 level and knows the Ruhr area well, having played in Borussia Dortmund’s youth set-up.

Sheffield United have handed him 381 minutes of Championship football this season, with Khadra hitting the back of the net once, against Swansea City.

All eyes will be on where the 21-year-old is playing his football when the January transfer window slams shut.