Burnley are trying to sign Nottingham Forest attacker Sam Surridge, but feel the Tricky Trees’ asking price is too high, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Clarets boss Vincent Kompany is ready to let experienced striker Ashley Barnes leave before the transfer window closes this month, but only if he can land a replacement.

Forest forward Surridge is the man that Kompany wants at Turf Moor, but the price is a sticking point.

Burnley believe that Nottingham Forest’s price for Surridge is too high and will not meet it.

Surridge has been a peripheral figure at the City Ground for Nottingham Forest this season and has only appeared in the Premier League for 185 minutes.

He is still involved under Steve Cooper though and was brought off the bench in Forest’s last five league games.

As such, it is unclear whether Nottingham Forest will lower their demands for Surridge to make a move for Burnley possible.

Burnley top the Championship table and boast a five-point advantage over second placed Sheffield United.