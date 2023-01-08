Robbie Keane would be open to speaking to Portsmouth about their managerial position, with Pompey considering an approach, according to Sky Sports News.

Portsmouth have been without a manager since sacking Danny Cowley as boss following a poor run of form in League One.

They headed to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday in the FA Cup and put in a spirited performance to lose 1-0 to the Premier League side.

Now thoughts are turning to who Portsmouth might make their new manager and they are considering ex-Tottenham striker Keane as an option.

And the Irishman would welcome the opportunity to speak to Portsmouth about their vacant role.

Keane retired as a player in 2018 and has worked as an assistant with both the Republic of Ireland and Middlesbrough.

He was watching on at Tottenham as Portsmouth played out their FA Cup third round tie.

Keane’s only experience in the managerial hot seat came via a brief stint at Indian Super League club ATK and the jury is out on whether Portsmouth will feel he is ready to be thrown into the challenge at Fratton Park.