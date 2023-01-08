Everton could make a bid to sign Aston Villa striker Danny Ings on a permanent deal after seeing a loan offer rejected, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Toffees are desperate to add attacking options during this month’s transfer window and believe Ings could be a good addition.

Money is tight at Goodison Park and Everton tried to convince Aston Villa to loan Ings out.

The effort failed, but Everton’s interest remains and they may put in a bid to try to sign him on a permanent basis.

They will likely face competition from Crystal Palace, who are also keen on Ings and open to a loan or permanent swoop.

Ings has slipped out of Unai Emery’s starting line-up at Aston Villa, though he did come off the bench to rescue a point for his side against Wolves earlier this month.

The striker could be handed a start later today when Aston Villa face Stevenage in the FA Cup.

Ings, 30, is under contract at Villa Park until the summer of 2024 and now may represent the moment of his highest value for Aston Villa.