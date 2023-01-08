Portsmouth caretaker boss Simon Bassey expects Pompey talent Zak Swanson to play in the Premier League in future, but does not feel it will be with Tottenham Hotspur due to his Arsenal allegiance.

Bassey deployed Swanson as a right wing-back in Portsmouth’s FA Cup third round tie away at Tottenham on Saturday, a game they lost 1-0.

He worked hard to stop Heung-Min Son threatening at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and won the Man of the Match award for his efforts.

Bassey was hugely impressed by the display put on by the 22-year-old against Premier League opposition and sees him playing in the big league in the future.

However, he ruled out Spurs as a destination for Swanson, despite their tendency to play with wing-backs, due to the face the youngster is an Arsenal fan and was at the Gunners.

“Zak was excellent, I told him at the end that if he plays like that he will play here every week”, Bassey told The News.

“Probably not at Tottenham because he’s an Arsenal fan, but I thought it was a top-class performance.

“There’s still lots of work to do, Zak has been a work in progress since the summer.

“These are the levels, if you play at that level you know what he is capable of.

“His challenge now is to go again and go again and go again – and I have loads of faith in him to do that.”

Swanson has made eleven appearances in League One for Portsmouth this term, even getting on the scoresheet, against Shrewsbury Town.