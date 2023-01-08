Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie feels that Reds attacker Mohamed Salah needs to give more in his all round game to help the team.

Jurgen Klopp’s side again struggled on Saturday evening when a much-changed Wolves outfit held them to a 2-2 draw at Anfield in the third round of the FA Cup.

Salah scored what Liverpool hoped would be the winner in the 52nd minute and remained on the pitch until being replaced by youngster Ben Doak with five minutes left.

The 30-year-old has scored 17 times in 26 outings for Liverpool so far this season, but Reds legend Gillespie wants to see him contribute more to the side in terms of his general play.

Gillespie said post match on LFC TV: “I don’t think we’re getting too much out of Mohamed Salah, albeit he scored again today.

“But I think he could contribute a little bit more in terms of general play.”

Liverpool will now have to face Wolves again in a replay as they seek to advance to the fourth round of a competition they won last season.

Klopp’s men next have a tricky looking trip to Brighton to handle in the Premier League, before then welcoming Chelsea to Anfield.