Fixture: Cardiff City vs Leeds United

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 14:00 UK time

Leeds United have named their starting line-up and substitutes to take on Championship side Cardiff City in the third round of the FA Cup.

The Whites have struggled to make progress in cup competitions in recent years and now head to Wales looking to put themselves in the hat for the next round.

They take on a Cardiff outfit sitting a lowly 20th in the Championship table and who have been beaten at home five times already in the league this term.

Midfielder Adam Forshaw and winger Luis Sinisterra remain on the sidelines for Leeds, along with long-term absentee Stuart Dallas. Patrick Bamford is still out.

Joel Robles is in goal for Leeds this afternoon, while in defence boss Jesse Marsch selects Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente, Pascal Struijk and Junior Firpo as a back four.

Midfield sees Leeds deploy Darko Gyabi and Sam Greenwood, while Willy Gnonto, Brenden Aaronson and Crysencio Summerville support Joe Gelhardt.

If Marsch needs to shake things up then he has options on the bench, including Maximilian Wober and Jack Harrison.

Leeds United Team vs Cardiff City

Robles; Kristensen, Llorente, Struijk, Firpo; Gyabi, Greenwood; Gnonto, Aaronson, Summerville; Gelhardt

Substitutes: Klaesson, Ayling, Drameh, Wober, Roca, Harrison, Perkins, Rodrigo, Joseph