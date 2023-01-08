Leeds United and Newcastle United are amongst the clubs continuing to keep tabs on Blackburn Rovers attacker Ben Brereton Diaz, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Brereton Diaz, a Chile international, is out of contract at Ewood Park in the summer and widely expected to depart Blackburn.

He could sign a pre-contractual agreement with a foreign club now and clubs have made enquiries about his price tag this month.

Blackburn are refusing to budge from their £15m valuation of Brereton Diaz however, despite his contractual situation.

Leeds and Newcastle are amongst the clubs keeping close tabs on the attacker at present.

The Whites want to add an attacker this month, while the Magpies want to make smart additions to maintain their top four push.

Premier League strugglers West Ham are also keeping an eye on Brereton Diaz, while Everton are also maintaining their interest.

The Stoke-born 23-year-old has found the back of the net nine times in 26 appearances in the Championship for Blackburn so far this season.