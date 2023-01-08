Leeds United made an offer for Morocco’s World Cup star Azzedine Ounahi just days ago, it has been claimed in France.

Ounahi caught the eye with his performances for Morocco at the recent World Cup in Qatar and his club side Angers could lose him before the end of the transfer window.

Leicester City have made an enquiry about him, while Italian side Napoli are also firm fans of his talents.

Now Leeds are also in the hunt and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, lodged a bid for his services just days ago.

The Whites want the midfielder at Elland Road and are pushing to try to do a deal.

Mateusz Klich recently left Leeds to head to the MLS with DC United and the Whites are searching for a replacement.

It has been claimed Ounahi’s agent is trying to trigger an auction for his client and has been offering him to clubs across the continent.

Ounahi has made 14 appearances for Angers in Ligue 1 so far this season, but has been unable to help his side rise from the bottom of the league table yet.