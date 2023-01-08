Leeds United have had serious interest in Whites forward Joe Gelhardt from teams in the Championship, according to The Athletic.

Jesse Marsch’s side are trying to do a deal with German outfit Hoffenheim for forward Georginio Rutter as they eye adding to their attacking options.

Gelhardt could fall further down the pecking order if Leeds sign another forward and he is not short of admirers.

While Leeds have not taken the decision to make Gelhardt available to leave the club, a host of Championship sides are keen on loaning him.

And if Rutter or another forward arrives, Leeds could think hard about whether Gelhardt should be allowed to depart Elland Road on a temporary basis.

Gelhardt appears unlikely to play regular first team football if he stays at Elland Road and may play less if someone else is signed.

The attacker could be open to a loan with the prospect of playing on a weekly basis.

Gelhardt, in a rare start, played in Leeds’ 2-2 draw away at Cardiff City in the FA Cup on Sunday and clocked 73 minutes before being replaced.