Newcastle United have decided to send forward Garang Kuol on loan to Scottish top flight side Hearts, according to the Daily Mail.

Teenager Kuol was signed by Newcastle from Australian side Central Coast Mariners when the transfer window swung open earlier this month.

Newcastle quickly decided to send Kuol out to further his development with regular first team football and have been assessing his options.

Kuol recently took a look at what Hearts can offer and it has now been decided that he will head to Edinburgh.

The Magpies starlet will spend the rest of the season on loan at Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Eddie Howe will be keen to see the forward play for Hearts on a regular basis and become accustomed to the physicality of British football.

He will join a Hearts side sitting in third place in the Scottish Premiership table and aiming for a European spot.

Hearts are next in action at home to St Mirren on Friday night and it remains to be seen if Kuol will be involved.