Southampton have sent a scout to watch Dundee United talent Rory MacLeod in today’s Scottish Premiership clash involving Rangers at Tannadice, according to Sky Sports News.

Saints are keen to continue recruiting top young talents and have zeroed in on Dundee United 16-year-old MacLeod as a potential signing.

They want to take an up close look at the forward and have sent a scout to watch Dundee United take on Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

MacLeod has been involved in Dundee United’s last two league games and will be keen for the chance to lock horns with Rangers today.

And Southampton will also be hoping that the teenager is given a run-out against the Gers.

Nathan Jones’ men are not the only Premier League side showing interest in the young forward.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United are also admirers of MacLeod, but it is unclear if they will have a scout at this afternoon’s game.

Rangers have little room for error in the Scottish Premiership table as they are 12 points behind league leaders Celtic and need to grab all three points from Dundee United.