Hoffenheim football director Alexander Rosen has insisted there are more clubs than just Leeds United chasing attacker Georginio Rutter, who will not train with the first team at present.

Leeds are in talks with Hoffenheim as they bid to sign the young French attacker during this month’s transfer window.

It is suggested that the transfer could cost Leeds between €30m and €40m, with Leeds having to splash the cash to grab a player with big potential.

Rutter has been pulled out of full training and friendly matches by Hoffenheim while his future is resolved, and Rosen insists that more than one club are looking to sign their attacker.

“Georgi is confronted with a major issue that is keeping him very busy. He’s a very young man so it’s understandable that he’s concerned about the current situation”, Rosen was quoted as saying by Sky Deutschland.

“From our side, this is about dealing responsibly with a young person and so we decided that he shouldn’t be training fully with the team at the moment.

“Obviously there has been tremendous interest in such a talented player not only since yesterday.

“You don’t have to be an expert to know this.

“There is currently more than just one club that is trying hard to get the player.”

Rosen is clear that Hoffenheim must put the club first when dealing with the interest in Rutter, but he is keen to stress that the forward’s wishes will also be taken into account.

“Ultimately we have to decide what is best for TSG Hoffenheim under the given circumstances.

“But it is also important to include the thoughts of Georginio and those around him.

“After all, we’re not talking about a piece of furniture here, but about the future of a young person.”

Rutter, 20, is an established member of the Hoffenheim team, appearing in 15 Bundesliga games this season and finding the net twice, against Bayer Leverkusen and RB Leipzig.

Hoffenheim have shown themselves not unwilling to part with young talents in the face of Premier League cash, with Joelinton sold to Newcastle United in 2019 for over €40m.