Rangers boss Michael Beale has insisted that he will only sign players this month that are ready to slot straight into his Gers team.

The January transfer window represents the first window that Beale will have to shape the Rangers squad to his liking.

Beale could dip into the market and Rangers have been linked with a number of players at home and abroad.

He will only bring players to Ibrox who are ready to hit the ground running and slot into the team though – and Beale is excited about building a Rangers team in his image.

Beale insists that any additions must not just be for the now however, but also able to grow in the future.

“We only bring in players that are starters, we want people that are exciting now and in the future”, he was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“You have to give them time to settle and get up to speed.

“We’re not bringing any fillers or squad players in.

“I want to build the Rangers for the future – I’m hugely excited about that opportunity”, Beale added.

Rangers beat Dundee United 2-0 in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday to move to within nine points of league leaders Celtic.

They are next in action against Aberdeen in the Scottish League Cup as Beale hunts silverware.