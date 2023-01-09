Former Leeds United defender Tony Dorigo has praised Whites’ starlet Sonny Perkins for his excellent performance against Cardiff City and hailed his strike as a brilliant one.

The 18-year-old centre-forward joined Leeds this summer from West Ham United and has impressed with his performances for the Whites’ Under-21 side this season.

On Sunday, Perkins received his second outing for Jesse Marsch’s side after coming off the bench in the 86th minute and scoring a dramatic late equaliser to keep Leeds’ FA Cup hopes alive.

Dorigo, who was impressed with the player’s performance, praised Perkins’ goal in the 93rd minute as excellent and believes it is beneficial for the young centre forward to experience difficult games like the Cardiff City game on Sunday early in his career.

The Leeds legend pointed out that it was a hard task for a teenager to come on in the dying minutes of the game to bail them out and stressed that Perkins did so admirably.

When asked about Perkins’ injury time equaliser, Dorigo told LUTV: “Yes, absolutely brilliant.

“I mean, he is a young man.

“You know it is so important at the start of your career to have these experiences in the FA Cup.

“He has been asked to come on with 10 minutes to go, ‘can you save us and get us a goal?’

“And he did fantastic.”

Perkins has seven goals in ten Under-21 appearances for Michael Skubala’s team and will now look to break into Marsch’s first-team plans on a more regular basis.