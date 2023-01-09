Alex Moreno will sign what has been described as the contract of his life at Aston Villa.

Real Betis have agreed a deal to sell the left-sided player to Aston Villa and he did not head with the squad to Saudi Arabia on Monday in preparation for the Spanish Super Cup.

Manuel Pellegrini wanted Moreno to travel to Saudi Arabia, but Villa boss Emery pushed for a deal to be done beforehand.

Now Moreno will, according to Spanish outlet betis.besoccer.com, sign the contract of his life at Aston Villa, with a lucrative deal on offer.

At Betis, Moreno was amongst the lowest earners in the squad, but his financial situation will be transformed by joining Aston Villa.

Betis are now working overtime to sign a replacement for Moreno, who cost the club €7m to sign in 2019.

Moreno will be departing Betis having made a total of 122 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and providing 14 assists.

He had been expected to join Nottingham Forest last summer when the Premier League new boys agreed a fee for him, but had second thoughts and stayed put.