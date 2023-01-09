Aston Villa are preparing to make a formal bid to Juventus in order to sign Weston McKennie from the Serie A giants, it has been claimed in Italy.

McKennie has featured 16 times for Juventus this season, scoring three goals and assisting two times.

The 24-year-old was part of the United States’ 2022 World Cup squad, featuring in all four of his country’s matches in Qatar.

McKennie has been the subject of interest from various clubs and now, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Aston Villa are keen on signing the United States’ international.

The midfielder has a contract with Juventus until June 2025 and the Bianconeri are happy to let McKennie go in the winter transfer window.

It is claimed Aston Villa are preparing an official bid for the 24-year-old to lure him away from Juventus.

Unai Emery wants to strengthen Aston Villa’s midfield in the ongoing transfer window and appears to see McKennie as a potential option to do so.

Tottenham are also interested in the Juventus midfielder and Spurs deal-maker Fabio Paratici is one of the admirers of McKennie.

It still remains to be seen whether Aston Villa can agree a deal with Juventus before the end of the winter transfer window to land the player.