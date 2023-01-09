Celtic are keen to wait and see what interest in Josip Juranovic develops in England, amid talk that the defender is close to a switch to Italy, according to the Scottish Daily Express.

Juranovic has been widely tipped for an exit from Parkhead during this month’s transfer window after he shone at the World Cup in Qatar with Croatia.

He has substantial interest from Italy and it has been claimed he is closing in on a move to Serie A club Monza on an initial loan.

However, Celtic are in no mood to rubber stamp Juranovic’s exit amid interest from England.

Juranovic is generating growing attention from clubs in the Premier League and several have expressed an interest in him.

While options in Europe remain for the defender, both Juranovic and Celtic are keen to wait to see how the interest in England develops.

Celtic will want to see whether any of Juranovic’s Premier League admirers are of the mood to put in a concrete proposal.

Doing a deal with a Premier League club for Juranovic could be far more lucrative for Celtic than letting him go to Italy.