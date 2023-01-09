Departing Nottingham Forest CEO Dane Murphy wanted to appoint current Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch instead of Steve Cooper as the club’s manager, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Murphy has just departed the City Ground by mutual consent, with a strained relationship with key figures at the club contributing to his exit.

Amid Murphy leaving the City Ground, it has been claimed that he wanted current Leeds boss Marsch to take the hot seat and not Cooper.

It is unclear when Murphy held that view, but Cooper was handed the Forest job in September 2021, while Leeds appointed Marsch in February 2022.

Marsch managed to keep Leeds afloat in the Premier League on the final day of the season last term, but this year the Whites’ results have been mixed.

Some Leeds fans remain unconvinced about the American, who has only won nine of his 32 games in charge.

Nottingham Forest meanwhile have continued to back Cooper and he is likely to again be backed in the transfer window this month.

Both Nottingham Forest and Leeds have 17 points to their name in the Premier League this season, but the Whites have played a game fewer.