Former Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce is not planning to retire, despite claims to the contrary, he has told Sky Sports News.

Bruce, who was in charge at St James’ Park from July 2019 until October 2021, has been out of work since being shown the door by Championship side West Brom in October.

It has been claimed that Bruce is now calling it quits in football management and is retiring.

That talk is wide of the mark though, with the former Newcastle boss having no intention of ending his managerial career.

He has indicated that he will always be open to holding talks about new roles as and when they arise.

Bruce is not actively looking for a job at present, but the 62-year-old could be back in the dugout at some point.

The English tactician has so far had twelve club management jobs, starting his managerial career at Sheffield United in 1998.

Bruce led Hull City all the way to the FA Cup final in 2014, while he has tasted success in the Championship playoffs twice, in 2002 and 2016.