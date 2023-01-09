Former Leeds United defender Jon Newsome has compared Whites centre-back Diego Llorente to John Stones when he first arrived at Manchester City due to the mistakes he can make.

Llorente has not taken part in a single Leeds win in the Premier League since August and has played fewer than 20 minutes of league football since November.

The Spanish star is known for being good with the ball at his feet, but his defensive performances have the subject of scrutiny at Leeds.

Newsome is reminded of Stones when he first arrived at Manchester City when looking at Llorente today, in how his defensive skills are excused by highlighting his skill with the ball, but the ex-Leeds star stressed the England international has moved past that phase.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds, Newsome said: “He reminds me a little bit of John Stones when he first was at Man City and everybody used to say, not the physicality side of it, but everybody used to say, yes but he’s great on the ball.

“But he used to drop loads of clangers and make mistakes and cost them goals but yes he’s great on the ball.

“John Stones doesn’t do that now.”

Newsome also insisted that Llorente does not appear to do any of the things that centre-backs are supposed to do like winning tackles and throwing himself in front of the ball.

“Don’t get caught up in it, I want to do this and I want to do that, throw yourself in front of the ball, go and win your headers, go and win your tackles, make it really difficult for the centre-forward, be aggressive with it”, Newsome added.

“I don’t see any of that with Llorente and that’s my worry.”

Leeds have managed only one clean sheet this season when Llorente has taken to the pitch, but he was rewarded with a new contract that runs until 2026 last month by the Whites.