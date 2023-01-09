Hearts are closing in on an agreement with Sheffield Wednesday for striker Callum Paterson, according to Sky Sports News.

The Edinburgh side are working hard to add to their squad during this month’s transfer window and have just landed defender James Hill on loan from Bournemouth and attacker Garang Kuol on loan from Newcastle United.

The business is not stopping though and Hearts are now close to an agreement for Paterson.

Hearts have made big progress in talks with Sheffield Wednesday over a player who is into the last six months of his deal at Hillsborough.

Paterson wants the move to Hearts and the Scottish Premiership side will be keen for it to happen soon.

The 28-year-old came through the youth set-up at Hearts and then made the move south of the border to sign for Cardiff City in 2017.

Sheffield Wednesday signed Paterson in 2020 and he remained at the club following their relegation into League One.

This season Paterson has struggled for regular game time at Sheffield Wednesday, but he has started in the club’s last four League One fixtures, providing two assists for his team-mates.