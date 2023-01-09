Everton star Ben Godfrey has revealed that he imagines all the time how it will feel when he scores his first goal in Toffees colours.

The 24-year-old centre-back joined Everton from Norwich City in the summer of 2020 and last season he made 28 outings for the Toffees.

Godfrey has featured in 67 games for the Toffees and while he has made two assists, but has yet to score for the club.

The Everton defender admitted that he has imagined himself scoring for the Merseyside outfit quite a few times and is determined to add a goal to his tally soon.

Godfrey added that he has been waiting for his first goal for a long time and is confident that it will be a brilliant experience for him when he scores his first goal.

“I’ve still not scored one for us yet… I think about it all of the time, to be honest”, Godfrey told Everton’s official site.

“It’s something I have to put right soon.

“I’ve been waiting for it and I do imagine what it’d be like.

“It’s something that probably should have come already but it is what it is.

“I know when it does come it’ll be an unbelievable feeling to score for this football club.”

Godfrey suffered a fibula fracture in the opening game of the 2022/23 season and recently returned to make his Premier League start in three months against Manchester City on 31st December.