Newcastle United defender Sven Botman has admitted he has heard from team-mates that Eddie Howe can take players to a level they have never reached before.

The Magpies beat off competition from AC Milan to sign Botman from Lille and the Dutchman has started to flourish in the Premier League.

He is part of a Newcastle defence that has conceded just eleven goals in 18 Premier League games, with Howe’s side looking like serious challengers for a place in the top four.

Botman is enjoying working under Howe and is excited about what he can learn from the Newcastle boss, admitting he has heard from team-mates just what the former Bournemouth manager can do for players.

“I hear from players who have been there for a while that he brings out a level they have not shown before”, the defender said on Dutch broadcaster Ziggo Sport.

“Before I came, he talked about really wanting to form a team that grows to a top level.

“He doesn’t want to deal with the biggest names right away.”

Newcastle have resisted the urge to target some of the biggest names in world football despite on paper being the richest club on the planet.

Howe added to his squad frantically in the last January transfer window as Newcastle looked to avoid the drop, but this month a more measured approach is the order of the day.