Leeds United are working on a swoop for Hoffenheim’s Georginio Rutter, but will not be bounced into a deal and are continuing to eye other options, according to The Athletic.

The 20-year-old broke through in a major way last season for Hoffenheim, missing only one Bundesliga match, and continues in a similar vein this term.

He has played in every one of the German club’s league matches so far this campaign and has been on target two times, in addition to providing the same number of assists.

Leeds are interested in the young striker and are keen on signing him in the current window to add to their attack.

Hoffenheim have pulled him out of training and appear to be urging Leeds to meet their asking price and get the deal done quickly.

However, the Premier League side will not be bounced by Hoffenheim.

Leeds are determined to not be rushed into decisions and have a few other attackers they are looking at should a deal for the Hoffenheim star prove unfeasible.

There is though claimed to be optimism around the signing of Rutter.

Supporters of Leeds have identified centre-forward as a problem area for the Whites and Rutter could potentially help solve it.